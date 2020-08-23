Nespresso Capsules VertuoLine, Espresso Variety Pack, Medium and Dark Roast Espresso Coffee, 50 Count Coffee Pods, Brews 1.35 oz



CONTENTS:

DIAVOLITTO: A highly intense & powerful coffee blend. Intensity 11. A fusion of Arabica Beans from South America combined with Robusta Beans from Central America

ALTISSIO: A full-bodied & creamy coffee blend. Intensity 9. A fusion of Arabica and Robusta Beans from South America

INTENSITY: This assortment will let you explore the rich tastes and differing notes of the following Nespresso Capsules: Diavolitto (Intensity 11) & Altissio (Intensity 9). It’s the perfect choice to discover a distinctive range of coffees

ESPRESSO BREWS 1.35 OZ COFFEE: These Nespresso VertuoLine pods are part of the Espresso range that will provide you with a 1.35 oz serving of a traditional espresso coffee beverage

WE RECYCLE: Nespresso aluminum capsules are fully recyclable and guarantee coffee freshness – we provide different options for recycling your used aluminum coffee pods to fulfill our collective commitment to protecting the environment

VERTUOLINE ONLY: Nespresso Vertuo delivers you a full range of cup sizes and coffee styles from espresso to Alto XL with easy to use Nespresso pods. Enjoy hot or pour over ice. (VertuoLine Capsules are not compatible with OriginalLine machines )