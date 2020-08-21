Nespresso Capsules VertuoLine, Altissio, Medium Roast Espresso Coffee, 50 Count Coffee Pods, Brews 1.35oz



Price: $42.50

(as of Aug 21,2020 04:41:08 UTC – Details)



This highly roasted full-bodied Espresso is made with Arabicas from Costa Rica and South America. The hint of Robusta contrasts with smooth cereal notes. The addition of milk complements its natural full body

INTENSITY 9: This Nespresso coffee blend is intensely and shortly roasted to reveal the full-bodied character of this bold blend with a well balanced smooth texture all in easy to use Nespresso Capsules

ALTISSIO ESPRESSO BREWS 1.35 OZ: These Nespresso VertuoLine pods are part of the Espresso range that will provide you with a 1.35oz serving of a traditional espresso coffee beverage

WE RECYCLE: Nespresso aluminum capsules are fully recyclable and guarantee coffee freshness – we provide different options for recycling your used aluminum coffee pods to fulfill our collective commitment to protecting the environment

VERTUOLINE ONLY: Nespresso Vertuo delivers you a full range of cup sizes and coffee styles from espresso to Alto XL with easy to use Nespresso pods. Enjoy hot or pour over ice. (VertuoLine Capsules are not compatible with OriginalLine machines )