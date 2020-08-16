Nespresso Capsules OriginalLine, Ispirazione Ristretto Italiano, Dark Roast Espresso Coffee, 50 Count Espresso Coffee Pods, Brews 1.35oz



A drop of deliciousness: the essence of Italy’s iconic drinking tradition. Inspired by the ambassador of all Italian coffees, the RISTRETTO, long roasted in part for body, short of brightness and fruit, this coffee is the culmination of all we explored in the emblematic Italian cup.

INTENSITY 10: This Nespresso coffee blend offers an intense coffee blend with subtle contrast between strength and bitterness, acidic and fruity notes, all in easy to use Nespresso Capsules

ISPIRAZIONE RISTRETTO ITALIANO COFFEE BREWS 1.35 OZ : These Nespresso OriginalLine pods are part of the Espresso range that will provide you with a 1.35 oz serving of a traditional espresso coffee beverage

WE RECYCLE: Nespresso aluminum capsules are fully recyclable and guarantee coffee freshness – we provide different options for recycling your used aluminum coffee pods to fulfill our collective commitment to protecting the environment

ORIGINALLINE ONLY: Nespresso Original Line offers a full range of espresso coffee. From a milder fruity espresso to the short Ristretto. Create recipes with /without milk. (Nespresso OriginalLine capsules are not compatible with VertuoLine machines)