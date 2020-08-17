Nespresso Capsules OriginalLine , Ispirazione Firenze Arpeggio, Dark Roast Espresso Coffee, 50 Count Espresso Coffee Pods, Brews 1.35oz



Price: $35.00

(as of Aug 17,2020 00:57:03 UTC – Details)



This exquisite blend is a true reflection of Florence’s cultural significance: An intellectual hub in the heart of Italy, drawing influences from all the country. ISPIRAZIONE FIRENZE ARPEGGIO’s roasting style brings these influences together by combining fruity notes traditionally found in the North of Italy with cocoa notes from the South, culminating in a velvety, dense and creamy cup.

INTENSITY 9: This Nespresso coffee blend offers intense, grilled notes alongside subtle cocoa notes and woody hints, all in easy to use Nespresso Capsules

ISPIRAZIONE FIRENZE ARPEGGIO COFFEE BREWS 1.35 OZ : These Nespresso OriginalLine pods are part of the Espresso range that will provide you with a 1.35 oz serving of a traditional espresso coffee beverage

WE RECYCLE: Nespresso aluminum capsules are fully recyclable and guarantee coffee freshness – we provide different options for recycling your used aluminum coffee pods to fulfill our collective commitment to protecting the environment

ORIGINALLINE ONLY: Nespresso Original Line offers a full range of espresso coffee. From a milder fruity espresso to the short Ristretto. Create recipes with /without milk. (Nespresso OriginalLine capsules are not compatible with VertuoLine machines)