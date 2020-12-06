Most analysts are of the opinion that the stocks of NEOG would be reporting close to $115 million in their sales for this fiscal quarter, according to reports from Zacks Investment Research. Two of the analysts have already provided multiple estimates for the earnings of NEOG. The estimate at which the lowest sale could take place is $115.40 million, whilst the highest is at $115.50 million. The company had already reported sales of around $107.80 million in the same quarter the previous year- which has already indicated a positive growth rate of about 7.1%. The company has been expected to bring out its latest quarterly report on earnings on the 28th of December.

The Quarterly Earnings of NEOG

On a cumulative average, the analysts at Zacks have been expecting that NEOG will be bringing out reports of its year-long sales of $448.10 million for this year. For the upcoming year, the analysts believe that there will be sales of $483.95 million, where the estimates would be ranging from $476.80 million to about $491.10 million. The calculations made by the company are on average based on the very surveys that have been conducted by research firms that have been covering the company.

The stocks of NEOG published their quarterly results the previous Tuesday- that is the 22nd of September. The company has been reporting an EPS of $0.30 for this very quarter, which beat out the consensus put forward by analysts. The net margin for the company is 14.24%, while the return on its equity is 8.43%. The revenue for the firm for this quarter was $109.33 million, which could be compared to the estimates of analysts at $105.79 million.