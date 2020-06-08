Neo-Nazi ‘diehards’ face jail for being part of banned far-right group | UK news

Four neo-Nazi “diehards” are facing jail for being “active members” of the banned terrorist group National Action (NA).

Alice Cutter and her former partner Mark Jones appeared at Birmingham crown court on Monday, along with Garry Jack and Connor Scothern.

The extreme rightwing group, whose members have been called “diehards” by the director of public prosecutions, was banned in December 2016 after a series of rallies and incidents, including praising the murder of the MP Jo Cox.

Cutter, a former Miss Hitler beauty pageant contestant, and Jones, both of Sowerby Bridge in West Yorkshire, as well as Jack and Scothern were all convicted of having membership of a terrorist group, after a trial in March.

At their sentencing on Monday, Cutter was called “an active member” by the prosecuting barrister, Barnaby Jameson.

Frustration with a lack of activism in her indigenous Yorkshire light emitting diode her to participate the NA’s Midlands sub-group, whose membership was “determined to defy the ban”.

The 23-year-old, who entered the beauty contest as Miss Buchenwald – a mention of the the second world war concentration camp – had denied being a part, despite attending the group’s rallies, where banners reading “Hitler was right” were raised.

Jurors were also shown messages in which she joked about gassing synagogues, and utilizing a Jew’s head as a football. In one exchange with still another NA member on your day after Cox’s murder, Cutter said of the MP: “Rot in hell, bitch.”

Cutter also made an unsuccessful make an effort to recruit a 15-year-old girl, the judge heard. Jameson said it absolutely was part of a pattern by her and Jones “targeting individuals for recruitment at a time when National Action was a banned organisation”.

The crown prosecutor said it absolutely was no coincidence Cutter entered the Miss Hitler beauty pageant – which happened before the NA ban – under the name “Buchenwald Princess”, as Jones had visited the Nazi-era camp in 2016.

Jones, a former member of the British National party’s youth wing, was described as a “leader and strategist” who played a “prominent and active role”.

The 25-year-old, originally the group’s London regional organiser, acknowledged posing for a photograph while delivering a Nazi-style salute and holding an NA flag in Buchenwald’s execution room, throughout a trip to Germany. The railway engineer’s trial also heard he had links to members of extreme rightwing groups in Ukraine and eastern Europe.

Jameson said that, even after NA’s ban, Jones designed propaganda for two splinter groups, NS131 and Scottish Dawn, both later banned. While still an NA member, Jones handpicked his “successor” for London, before moving to Yorkshire to be with Cutter.

Jones, who grew up in foster care amid a backdrop of domestic violence by his biological father against his mother, also organised NA members’ physical training including boxing sessions in Swindon.

Jack, who appeared via video link for sentencing, was called an active and committed member of the group by Jameson, arriving to “almost every Midlands meet-up”.

Scothern, from Nottingham, was one of the most active members of the group, said Jameson, and “considered future leadership material”.

Connor Scothern seen coming to court in December. Photograph: Jacob King/PA

Another leading member once observed how Scothern had “driven himself into poverty” going to member meetings and self-funding 1,500 stickers, calling for a “Final Solution” – in mention of the Nazis’ genocide of Jews.

When police searched Scothern’s address after his arrest, only 148 of the stickers were found. The judge heard one sticker was stuck to a lamppost in Portugal by an NA member in the country.

The hearing continues.