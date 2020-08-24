NEM (XEM) hits a new YTD high after 38% surge

NEM rate has actually revealed strong efficiency over the last couple of days.

The coin lastly handled to breach a resistance at $0.08, and almost reach the one at $0.1.

The coin did see a little correction after striking a new YTD, although it can still keep going up.

NEM (XEM) rate just recently saw a significant 38% dive after lastly handling to breach a resistance level at $0.08. The coin’s rate approached this level as soon as in the past, in February of this year, however it did not handle to even touch it. Now, half a year later on, NEM discovers itself well above the previous significant barrier.

XEM in 2020

So far, in 2020, NEM had 2 significant rises. The initially one happened in early February, when XEM rate increased together with other altcoins in the crypto market. NEM rate began the year lower than it was after the rate crash that happened in March, which is in fact rather uncommon to see.



Are you trying to find fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis?



Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.





Most coins began at a particular height, increased throughout the rally, and after that dropped listed below their beginning point. NEM, on the other hand, began with a rate of $0.031, it rose almost to $0.08, went through a rate correction in the 2nd half of February, and after that dropped to its early-January levels.





The drop took it back listed below a assistance level at $0.04, as soon as again turning it into a resistance. The resistance then held for over 2 months, lastly being dominated around May 20th.

Breaching the barriers

After climbing up above the resistance, XEM rate stayed fairly near it for 2 more months. Then, in late July, as the new market-wide rally happened, NEM lastly began seeing some major development.

The coin rose from $0.4 to $0.8 in less than a month, revealing that it can be an outstanding financial investment chance. The bull run triggered lots of to purchase NEM (XEM), therefore providing it a strong momentum that rapidly took it approximately this next resistance.





After reaching it, XEM rate was quickly turned down, and sent out down to $0.071. However, it rose once again around August 20th, and ever since, it reached a height of $0.097.

While it didn’t handle to in fact strike $0.1, this was the greatest that NEM has actually been for a very long time, and it definitely appears to have the possible to go greater and breach this resistance, too.

Conclusion

NEM rate rose by around 38% just recently, almost striking the $0.1 mark. While its rate saw a rejection prior to reaching this level, this is stilla new YTD high