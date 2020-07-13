Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of South African anti-apartheid leaders Nelson and Winnie Mandela, has actually passed away at the age of 59.

State tv South African Broadcasting Corporation reported that Ms Mandela passed away in healthcare facility in Johannesburg early on Monday early morning.

At the time of her death, she was South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark.

The Mandelas’ daughter pertained to global prominence in 1985, when the white minority federal government used to launch Nelson Mandela from jail if he knocked violence committed by his motion, the Africa National Congress, versus apartheid, the ruthless system of racial discrimination imposed in South Africa at that time.

Zindzi Mandela read his letter declining the deal at a jam-packed public conference which was relayed around the world.