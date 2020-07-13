Nelson Mandela’s daughter Zindzi dies at 59

Image copyright

Getty Images

Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of South Africa’s anti-apartheid icons Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, has actually passed away, public broadcaster SABC has actually reported.

She passed away in Johannesburg on Monday early morning aged 59.

The death has actually been validated by a household source, SABC reports.

She was the South African ambassador to Denmark at the time of her death. The reason for her death was not instantly exposed.

“The 59-year-old daughter of former president Nelson Mandela and struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, passed away at a Johannesburg hospital in the early hours of this morning,” stated SABC.

She was Nelson Mandela’s 6th kid and his 2nd with Winnie Madikizela-Mandela