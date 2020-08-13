Nelson Agholor looking like Raiders fantasy vulture

The Raiders have much better pass receiver depth now, however Nelson Agholor may develop into a bane of fantasy owners’ presence.

Give the Las Vegas Raiders some credit. They required assistance a pass receiver, so they utilized the 12 th total badger Henry Ruggs and followed that by preparing 2 more pass receivers (Lynn Bowden, Bryan Edwards). They supplemented their depth prior to that by finalizing Nelson Agholor to a 1 year handle complimentary firm.

Bowden remains in line to be utilized as a multi-faceted weapon. If you strictly drew up the pass receiver depth chart for the Raiders, without an apparentNo 1, it may look something like this then.

Ruggs

Tyrell Williams

Hunter Renfrow

Edwards/Agholor

In 5 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Agholor topped 40 captures in a season two times. In 2017 he had 62 receptions for 768 lawns and 8 goals, and in 2018 he had 64 captures for 736 lawns and 4 ratings. In requirement fantasy scoring he was WR22 (2017) and WR40 (2018). In the other 3 seasons he was a non-entity, in fantasy and reality.

Nelson Agholor might be an extremely frustrating fantasy vulture

Vic Tafur of The Athletic has actually provided this nugget from early in camp.