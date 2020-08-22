Nelly’s producer charged with fraud in connection to ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s’ murder plot

The U.S. Attorney’sOffice in St Louis revealed Thursday that in addition to the murder- for-hire charge Norman was currently dealing with, a grand jury charged him and 42-year-old Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam, ofSt Louis, with conspiracy to dedicate wire and mailfraud Yaghnam, who is not charged in the declared murder- for-hire plot, is an insurance coverage representative, however in 2002 he was among the manufacturers of “Nellyville,” which offered more than 6 million copies in the U.S.

‘WELCOME TO SWEETIE PIE’S’ STAR CHARGED IN ALLEGED MURDER PLOT TO KILL NEPHEW

Norman, who is a kid of Sweetie Pie’s owner Robbie Montgomery, and the victim, who was her grand son, appeared on “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” which ran for 5 seasons on the Oprah Winfrey Network beginning in 2011. Robbie Montgomery’s household has actually not spoken openly about the charges.

In a press release revealing the brand-new charges, federal district attorneys declare that Yaghnam conspired with Norman to fraudulently acquire a $450,000 life insurance coverage policy onAndre Montgomery Yaghnam was Norman’s insurance coverage representative at the time.

Yaghnam and Norman made incorrect declarations on life insurance coverage applications for Andre …