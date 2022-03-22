Arman Abovyan, a member of the PAP political council, highly assesses the possibility of war in the South Caucasus within the framework of the Ukrainian crisis. Today, the Alternative Projects group organized “Peace in War. During the discussion on “What is offered and threatens Armenia?” “Today we have a situation when the Ukrainian crisis signaled the process of drawing new geopolitical boundaries.”

In the context of the processes that took place in Ukraine, and before that in Syria, Libya, and Northern Iraq, Arman Abovyan states that one thing must be understood: there is no longer an international security system. “The 44-day war has made it very clear that the Turkish-Azerbaijani terrorist forces are committing any crime, but that crime is receiving an inappropriate response, starting with the shooting of civilians, the bombing of cities, the use of prohibited weapons and everything else. We must understand that the processes taking place in Ukraine must first of all be a signal to us, because the 44-day war, for some reason, was not a lesson for the Armenian society to sign any document you want, say things at the UN or Say weeping speeches during the CE session, it has nothing to do with reality. And today new geopolitical borders are being drawn, all these provisions of the formation of a new security system are being written, how the planet will live, and if someone thinks that Armenia can refrain from these processes, he is sorely mistaken, because that conditional The borders will also cross the territory of Armenia, or more precisely, the South Caucasus, if you like, through the Transcaucasia, and it depends on us how they will cross. ”

Another danger is the food security, citing a statement by the UN Food Safety Commission that food prices could double in the world.

“The dangers for the Republic of Armenia and Artsakh have increased. I have to return to the so-called false idea of ​​the age of peace, which is thrown into the Armenian information field. Peace is either dictated or achieved when the main players you have a conflict with are peace advocates. I do not know what the Turks and Azeris should do for the Armenian society to understand a very simple truth: neither Turkey nor Azerbaijan aim to achieve peace, for a very simple reason: their geostrategic development, the security vision completely excludes the presence of the Armenian factor in the South. In the Caucasus. ” In this regard, he also refers to Kemal Ataturk’s ideas about Armenians, which are the basis of the Turkish state concept. In his estimation, Artsakh is the beginning of that process, the continuation of which presupposes the gradual division of the Republic of Armenia and the expulsion of the Armenian factor. “The era of peace has already led to war. “Our brothers are killed in Yeraskh, 50 km away from Yerevan.”

Nelli GRIGORYAN