“We want them to get the f*** out of our city,” said Aaron, a Portland resident who withheld his full name as he stood outside a courthouse, protesting the increased presence of federal forces.

What constitutes the specific situation Wolf describes is not merely one mutually accepted by those on different sides of the issue. The Trump administration says they truly are fighting “anarchists.” But protesters here on a lawn in Portland tell CNN the President and his team are broad brushing an entire movement — overwhelmingly peaceful, despite some periods of violence — for purely political reasons.

For more than 50 days considering that the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, demonstrators have gathered in Portland seeking accountability for police force officers they believe have acted with impunity.

Ahead of the July Fourth weekend, the Trump administration dispatched teams of federal agents to the city as part of an attempt to guard federal monuments. The President says federal resources were provided for protect federal property from destruction, but protesters say it is the large increase in federal forces that continues to fuel their anger.

An endless cycle

While protests throughout the daylight hours have now been overwhelmingly peaceful — marked by marches, unity gatherings, and even the singing of songs — clashes at night between some protesters and federal officers have resulted in the repeated vandalism of the US courthouse in downtown Portland and the tear gassing of demonstrators.

In one incident early in the day this month at the courthouse, police say a guy was arrested after assaulting a federal agent with a hammer.

Heavily armed tactical agents holed up in the federal facility will occasionally appear on the street through the night without warning and respond to escalations by some protesters, such as the launching of fireworks at the building or removing metal fencing erected to help keep protesters away.

When federal agents do exit the building, they do so in a massive show of force. Tear gas and crowd dispersant projectiles litter the air as demonstrators and journalists scramble to safety.

While the efforts by federal officers to clear the location are momentarily successful, it remains element of an endless cycle: the protesters sooner or later return to the courthouse after the acrid smell of chemical gas partially dissipates.

Certain encounters between demonstrators and police force have generated widespread controversy and allegations of exorbitant use of force by federal agents. Earlier this month, a protester was seriously injured after the man was shot in the top with impact munitions useful for riot get a handle on.

On Saturday night, 53-year-old Navy veteran Chris Davis was beaten by a federal agent with a baton outside the court house and sprayed with pepper spray at close range.

“I was going to ask why they weren’t living up to their oath of office, the Constitution,” said Chris Davis. “All I wanted to do was ask them why.”

CNN has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security and US Marshals for comment on the incident.

In another viral video that sparked national outrage from activists and government officials, two federal officers in camouflage tactical uniforms approached and detained a man, placed him in a unmarked van and drove away.

After refusing for hours to respond to CNN’s requests for comment on the incident, US Customs and Border Protection eventually released a statement identifying the officers as belonging to that agency, and indicated the person was wanted for questioning regarding a possible crime. However, a DHS official said that he was later released.

This incident was an excessive amount of for Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon, who described those things by CBP agents in Orwellian terms.

“Authoritarian governments, not democratic republics, send unmarked authorities after protesters,” he tweeted . “These Trump/Barr tactics designed to eliminate any accountability are absolutely unacceptable in America, and must end.”

In part due to the viral video, the most notable prosecutor in Oregon is calling on watchdog agencies at the Department of Homeland Security and Justice Department to investigate those things of federal officers in Portland. Three powerful Democratic committee chairs in the House of Representatives are now actually calling for the same.

An exaggerated national threat

As some senior government officials call for investigations into federal action, the brinksmanship on a lawn in Portland remains ongoing. Protesters calling for a conclusion to racial injustice square off with agents championed by a President who continues to use unrest in the town as political ammunition in his attempts to portray himself as tough on crime.

Although the President and senior DHS officials have portrayed Portland as a city under siege, the picture on a lawn is markedly different from the image of bedlam they truly are attempting to project.

Rather than widespread chaos, the epicenter of daytime and nightly protests has largely been relegated to the city block housing the federal courthouse.

Some local journalists who have covered the protests here considering that the beginning have observed an apparent broad brushing legally enforcement, who they say have a tendency to lump all demonstrators — including the overwhelming majority of peaceful protesters — into one group of suspected criminals.

“The way that law enforcement and even public officials here have been talking about these protests is really in a sweeping, all-encompassing way, saying this whole crowd of people are committing a riot or committing a crime as opposed to a number of them,” said reporter Alex Zielinski of Portland Mercury in an interview with CNN. “So I think that’s the way federal police are operating. They see anyone involved in these protests as someone who is committing a crime.”

The protesters are not alone in their antipathy towards the federal government. Local elected officials in Portland have over and over called for the disbanding of Trump’s federal cavalry to allow them to address the protests themselves.

“What they are doing is sharply escalating the situation,” said Portland mayor Ted Wheeler in an interview Sunday with CNN’s Jake Tapper. “Their presence is actually leading to more violence and more vandalism and it’s not helping the situation at all. They’re not wanted here.”

Despite reality checks from those who have seen the Portland situation in close proximity, Trump continues to use the city’s ongoing protest movement for political gain.

And Portland is not the only real city facing the President’s scrutiny.

On Monday, Trump said he will also send federal law enforcement to other cities, “all run by very liberal Democrats,” in the latest exemplory case of his “law and order” messaging. However, despite the President’s attempts to portray these cities as being in states of chaos, there is no indication any one of them have observed the degree of calamity Trump is describing to the American people.

It is unclear how the escalated tensions in Portland will undoubtedly be resolved. With Trump and DHS ratcheting up their heated rhetoric to label protesters, and demonstrators angered and steeled by the caustic descriptions of their movement, no clear path to resolution exists as demonstrators and rioters continue steadily to gather beyond your federal courthouse.

“It’s ironic that we’re getting tear gassed for protesting against aggressive police tactics,” said Eric, a protester from Washington State who refused to provide his surname for anxiety about being targeted by authorities.

“We’re not leaving,” he said. “I think it says more about them than us when the feds respond to our demands for justice with tear gas and smoke bombs.”