Neil Young sues Trump campaign over use of music at events

Two songs were specifically cited in the suit, “Rockin’ in the Free World” and “Devil’s Sidewalk.” The campaign’s use of “Rockin'” was cited by Young in a previous statement as a reason for potential legal action

The suit, which was filed Tuesday, claimed that the songs have been used regularly at campaign events, including the highly-publicized June rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The musician denied suing in an effort to “disrespect the rights and opinions of American citizens, who are free to support the candidate of their choosing,” per the suit.

“However,” it added, “Plaintiff in good conscience cannot allow his music to be used as a ‘theme song’ for a divisive, un-American campaign of ignorance and hate.”

Since Trump’s first campaign, Young has been very vocal about his opposition to his music being used at such events, the suit said.

“The campaign has willfully ignored Plaintiff’s telling it not to play the…