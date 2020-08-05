Neil Young sues Donald Trump’s campaign for using his songs

Neil Young is taking legal action against Donald Trump’s re-election campaign for continuously using his music without his consent.

The rock star states the United States president breached copyright laws by playing his songs at political rallies and occasions.

A New York court heard on Tuesday that the Canadian challenged President Trump’s usage of Rockin’ in the Free World and Devil’s Sidewalk.

The Trump campaign has actually not yet commented.

Young stated he had actually grumbled about Mr Trump’s usage of his music given that 2015, however had actually been “wilfully” overlooked.

Young, who is now formally a United States person after having actually resided in the nation for years, is looking for damages of approximately $150,000 (₤114,400) per violation.

These consist of a Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June, and the United States president’s check out to Mount Rushmore in July.

‘Ignorance and dislike’

“This complaint is not intended to disrespect the rights and opinions of American citizens, who are free to support the candidate of their choosing,” Young’s attorneys stated.

“However, Plaintiff in excellent conscience can not enable his music to be utilized as a ‘signature tune’ for a dissentious, un-American campaign of lack of knowledge and …