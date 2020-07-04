Neil Young ‘NOT ok’ with Trump playing his music at Mount Rushmore event

In another video of the event with “Like a Hurricane” playing, Young wrote, “I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux” and reiterated, “this is NOT ok with me.”
“Donald Trump was not authorized to use ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’ in his presidential candidacy announcement,” Young’s management company said then, noting that the singer was a supporter of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 campaign.
The Canadian indigenous said that he began his path to US citizenship because he desired to vote against Trump in the 2020 election.
Young is among many other iconic rockers who have a problem with Trump’s use of their music.
The President’s backdrop of Mount Rushmore, which features the faces of four American presidents, is carved to the Black Hills of South Dakota, a sacred host to spiritual and cultural significance to the native peoples of the location.
The 1868 Fort Laramie Treaty established the Black Hills as part of the Great Sioux Reservation, according to the National Archives, nevertheless the lands were systematically taken by the federal government after gold was discovered in the area in the 1870s.
On Friday, protesters, many holding signs demanding the land be came back to indigenous people, blocked the entrance to Mount Rushmore just before Trump’s event.
