Neil Young Fuming That Trump Plays His Music At Rallies

Rock star Neil Young might be furious that President Donald Trump continues to play his music at his rallies, but he’s perhaps not going to sue him for just one reason.

President Trump has been using Young’s music at his rallies since 2015, much to the rocker’s dismay. Most recently, President Trump used Young’s songs “Cowgirl in the Sand” and “Like a Hurricane” and “Rockin’ in the Free World” during his event at Mount Rushmore over the Fourth of July weekend, in accordance with Rolling Stone.

Young fired back at Trump by tweeting, “This is NOT ok with me.”

This is NOT okay with me… https://t.co/Q9j9NRPMhi — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) July 4, 2020

“I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux & this is NOT ok with me,” Young added, indicating he supports the Sioux tribal leaders who have called for the removal of the faces on Mount Rushmore, which features four former U.S. presidents.

I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux & this is NOT okay with me https://t.co/iPVcFplOHa — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) July 4, 2020

In a letter posted to his website on Tuesday, Young claimed that while that he could sue Trump for the unauthorized use of his music, he’d not do this because the president instead must be emphasizing dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Because you are in charge of the Covid 19 response here in the USA, I will not sue you, (as certainly is my right) potentially distracting from your important work at hand protecting and saving American lives,” Young wrote. “With the enormous power you wield on our behalf, I wish you all the best in your critical battle to save American souls from this threat.”

“I know you will do your best for all Americans, regardless of political leanings. I give you my encouragement for your efforts to Unify America,” he continued.

This comes days after Young released a brand new version of his song “Lookin’ for a Leader,” calling the updated version “Looking for a Leader 2020.” In the brand new version of the song, Young urges his fans to support Joe Biden over Trump in this election.

Young ended his letter by asking Trump to listen to this song, saying “it would be an interesting addition to your next rally.”

Well, at least that he isn’t suing!

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on July 7, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and can be used by permission.

