Neil Warnock wants to stay on as Middlesbrough manager | Football News





Neil Warnock is eager to stay as Middlesbrough manager

Neil Warnock has actually currently begun making prepare for next season and wants to stay on as Middlesbrough manager.

The 71- year-old will meet Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson for talks over his future on Thursday.

Warnock directed Boro to security after taking control of last month, when he signed a short-term offer till completion of the season.

Plans have actually currently been put in movement for next season with Warnock describing transfer targets.

Middlesbrough, on the suggestions of Warnock, have actually spoken to Wigan about striker Kieffer Moore.

Sky Sports News reported previously today that Wigan had actually accepted a ₤ 2m quote from QPR for Moore.

Millwall have actually likewise made a ₤ 1.85 m quote for the Wales global, however Middlesbrough stay interested.