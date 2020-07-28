Neil Warnock to remain as Middlesbrough manager | Football News





Neil Warnock assisted Middlesbrough protect their Sky Bet Championship status

Neil Warnock will remain as Middlesbrough manager for the 2020/21 season, the Sky Bet Championship club have actually revealed.

The 71- year-old was selected as Boro employer last month following the sacking of Jonathan Woodgate.

He assisted Middlesbrough to 4 wins from their last 8 matches to assistance protect their Championship status, with them ending up in 17 th location.

A club declaration checked out: “[Neil] Warnock had actually made obvious of his desire to work for Steve Gibson and Middlesbrough, and was determined that talks would just occur about the future once the club’s Championship status was protected.

“During his brief time with the club, and prior to his future was chosen, he has actually currently held conversations with the club’s recruitment group and used suggestions for future preparation.

Middlesbrough ended their season with a 2-1 success away at Sheffield Wednesday

“He was joined by trusted lieutenants Kevin Blackwell and Ronnie Jepson, and the duo will also form part of the new management team for next season.”

Prior to his arrival, Middlesbrough had actually won among their last 13 matches in the Championship and just sat outside the transfer zone by virtue of objective distinction.

Warnock, who has actually handled over 1500 matches, has actually won promo to the Premier League on 3 celebrations throughout spells with Sheffield United, Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City.