Neil Warnock: Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson too hard to ignore | Football News





Neil Warnock was full of praise for Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson on his reunite to management

Neil Warnock admits he cannot ignore the phone call from Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson to help steer the club away from relegation.

The 71-year-old has been drafted in to replace the sacked Jonathan Woodgate with Boro sitting just above the Championship relegation zone on goal difference with eight games remaining.

Speaking as he was unveiled at a press conference, when asked why he had accepted the challenge the former Cardiff boss said: “Really it absolutely was Steve, the chairman, who rang me and asked me basically could help out. He just wanted to change things for the run-in.

“I have always got on very well with him, I’ve always liked him. He’s one of the better owners and the club itself, I’ve always enjoyed playing against them – I don’t believe I’ve lost against them yet.

“When he rings you and asks you that, I’d more or less retired, I think, in my mind, but I thought ‘What an opportunity, eight games without anybody booing me!’.”

Warnock, whose lengthy managerial career has included spells at Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, QPR and Leeds, has been out from the game given that he still left Cardiff within November.

Warnock, that will be helped by long-time allies Kevin Blackwell in addition to Ronnie Jepson, has 8 promotions to his name being a manager, but additionally guided Rotherham away from the Championship trapdoor within 2016 thanks to a remarkable 11-game unbeaten operate.

He additional: “We’re in that area for a purpose, you can’t draw any your punches. Big golf clubs have gone lower before, therefore it is a really dodgy position.

“But with that said, we’ve got 8 games and several cracking online games in that.

“The first session today, I’m very, very pleased with how that’s gone, so it’s trying to get the results that will keep us up. That’s all it is for the rest of the season, trying to get enough points.”