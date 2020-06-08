Neil Robertson relieved to make return to competitive snooker, despite Championship League exit | Snooker News







Neil Robertson crashed out of the Championship League in

Milton Keynes

Neil Robertson expressed his relief at finally being able to return to a

competitive snooker dining table despite crashing out of the Championship League in

Milton Keynes.

The former world champion lost his opening match 3-1 to world No 83 Ashley Carty, and was eliminated from the tournament after drawing his subsequent game 2-2 with Ken Doherty.

Robertson admitted the event, that is being played behind closed doors amid strict social distancing protocols, presents motivational issues despite the long break from competition.

Robertson said: “It will be very strange to play in this format for an actual [bigger] event, so that’s where the adjustment goes to happen.

“But playing in this I’m perfectly happy to experiment and adjust to exactly how we are going to be dancing over the next couple of months.

“Probably under normal circumstances one month to the season I’d have won the first three frames pretty comfortably. There’s a little bit of rustiness but it’s just about being employed to the sensation of how it is.”

