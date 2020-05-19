Neil Lennon: Much more to come from this Celtic team | Football News



















0:52



Lennon states this is his best-ever Celtic team

Celtic supervisor Neil Lennon thinks his side have still to reach their complete prospective regardless of having actually been validated as Scottish Premiership champs for a record-equalling 9th time in a row.

Lennon’s team – that had actually been 13 factors free from second-placed Rangers having actually played one more video game than their city competitors – were stated champs after the SPFL finished the project beforehand Monday.

As an outcome, Celtic have actually matched the run of 9 succeeding top-flight titles accomplished by Jock Stein’s side in between 1965 as well as 1974, along with Rangers in between 1988 as well as 1997.

Lennon, that returned to Celtic Park momentarily time as supervisor in February 2019 after Brendan Rodgers’ separation to Leicester, has actually currently assisted the club to 5 champions, the very same quantity he won throughout his time as a gamer in Glasgow.

However, Lennon feels his present plant of gamers transcend to those he trained to 3 succeeding titles in between 2011 as well as 2014.

“It is much better as well as more constant [than his 2011-14 team], although my initial team did actually, actually well as well as we had a fantastic run in the Champions League, obtaining to the last 16,” he informed The Football Show.

“But this team is more consistent, their mentality is never-say-die and there have been times when we have been through real pressure games and come out the other side of it.”

Lennon, however, is determined his side, that are targeting a record-breaking 10 th straight top-flight title following period, will certainly proceed to enhance.

“There is more to come from this team as well and what we do have is young players on long-term contracts thankfully, because we do not know how the landscape is going to look when football comes back to some sort of normality,” he stated.

Lennon will certainly be going for a record-breaking 10 th organization title straight following period

“But we have a lot of our primary properties on lasting agreements as well as there is more to come from this team.

“We were great under Brendan as well as we have actually done actually excellent under myself. It was a hard time to take control of when Brendan left, attempting to maintain that run of victories as well as energy going as well as they have actually reacted to every little thing we have actually asked of them.

“And they are flexible – we were 4-3-3 for most of the first half of the season, then we changed the system for the second half of the season and the transition, they understood it and the football intelligence was very good.”

One location specifically Lennon really feels Celtic can enhance is their Champions League document, with the Northern Irishman testing his gamers to get approved for, and after that development from, the team stage of Europe’s premier club competitors following period.

“From a European perspective, we had a good run in the Europa League, but there is a lot more to come from this team as well,” he included.

Lennon appreciated a widely effective job as a Celtic gamer

“For the last 3 years we have actually not made it through the [Champions League] team phase, so it is necessary – if as well as when we come back as well as when the qualifiers come round, we have to play 4 qualifiers to enter into the team phase – that we concentrate early as well as attempt as well as enter into the team phase and after that take it from there.

“But the experience we have actually obtained from this year, disappearing as well as winning in Lazio, covering the team for a young team will certainly stand them in excellent stead.

“It is really similar to my very first time when we had a great Europa League run in the 2nd year and after that in the 3rd year we got approved for the last 16.

“So that is something that while we are seeking the residential organization, that is constantly the top priority, it is necessary for a club like Celtic to still sport itself on the European phase as well as obtain those huge European evenings back.

“But more or less straight away you have to hit the ground running with the Champions League qualifiers, so pre-season is always – we are looking at the June 10 to come back to training – going to be really important for qualification.”