Neil Lennon, John McGinn handed awards by Scottish Football Writers | Football News







Neil Lennon has been named the Scottish Football Writers Manager of the Year after main Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title for the ninth 12 months in a row.

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has been named the International Player of the Year after scoring seven objectives of their Euro 2020 qualifying group, together with a hat-trick towards San Marino.

Former Celtic participant Lennon is now in his second stint as supervisor and has led them to the title on 5 events.

Celtic have been named champions final month after the SPFL determined to curtail the season as a result of coronavirus pandemic – Lennon’s males have been 13 factors clear on the time.

More to observe …