Neil Lennon: Celtic considering move for Steven Fletcher following Sheffield Wednesday exit | Football News





Steven Fletcher scored 13 times in 30 looks for Sheffield Wednesday last season

Neil Lennon has actually informed Sky Sports News that Celtic are considering a move for totally free representative Steven Fletcher after his departure from Sheffield Wednesday.

The Celtic manager validated talks had actually accompanied the striker’s agents however was eager to mention Fletcher was simply among a variety of alternatives for the Scottish champs.

Fletcher turned down a brand-new offer with Sheffield Wednesday at the end of a season where the Scottish forward scored 13 times in 30 looks for the Owls last term.

The 33- year-old started his profession with Hibernian prior to moving south of the border to play for Burnley, Wolves and Sunderland prior to reaching Hillsborough.

Overall Fletcher has actually scored 38 objectives in 100 …