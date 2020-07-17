Neil Lennon blasts Leigh Griffiths for returning to Celtic overweight | Football News





Neil Lennon says it really is down to Leigh Griffiths is that he wants to have another at Celtic

.Celtic boss Neil Lennon has accused Leigh Griffiths of letting the club down by putting on weight in lockdown and has criticised his social networking “nonsense”.

The Scotland international striker was put aside for the trip to France where in fact the Hoops are competing for the Veolia Trophy after failing to impress Lennon with his condition.

Celtic began the tournament with a 1-1 draw with Nice in Lyon on Thursday, with Patryk Klimala scoring his first goal for the club.

But following the match, Lennon made no secret of his displeasure with Griffiths and warned him that his future was at risk at Celtic Park.

“I’m not happy. I think that’s fairly obvious by the fact that we’ve left him behind,” Lennon told reporters.

“He’s come back out of condition and overweight. Any physical work we asked him to do, he was coming out of saying he was injured. That’s going to be the case because he is out of condition.

“It could have been definitely pointless bringing him around. We had an extensive week in Loughborough and that he wouldn’t have now been fit to play the games here. The ball is firmly in his court with regards to getting in the proper condition.

“He needs to stop all the social networking nonsense with all these slogans he creates there.

“The boys here are all top professionals and I’ve a great staff who are all professional aswell. They deserve better and he ought to know better.

“If that he wants to have another here at the club, it’s down to himself. We’re not prepared to perform a lot more for him. Everything’s there for him. He’s let himself down and he’s why don’t we down.”

Griffiths, 29, has been with Celtic since 2014 and has scored 84 goals in 151 league appearances for the Hoops.