Neil Gaiman travels 11,000 miles from New Zealand to get ‘some space’ from wife 

Good Omens writer Neil Gaiman has sparked outrage after he travelled 11,000 miles from New Zealand to the Isle of Skye so he and his spouse may get ‘some area’.

The fantasy author, 59, took to his blog on Thursday to describe his journey midway around the globe from Auckland after he and singer Amanda Palmer hit a ‘tough place’ amid the coronavirus lockdown.

‘Hullo from Scotland, the place I’m in rural lockdown by myself,’ Gaiman wrote. ‘I’m half a world away from Amanda and [my son] Ash, and lacking each of them quite a bit.’

He defined he had been residing in New Zealand with Palmer and his son Ash, 4, till two weeks in the past, when the pair ‘agreed that we wanted to give one another some area’ and he boarded a flight to London.

The pair, nonetheless, confirmed in a letter shared beneath the weblog that they’re ‘not getting divorced,’ and can ‘type out our marriage in personal.’

Gaiman mentioned he borrowed a spare automobile from a good friend after arriving within the UK and started the 600-mile drive north to his second dwelling in Skye – regardless of Scottish officers urging Britons to cease travelling to the Islands.

The home, which Gaiman beforehand claimed is ‘cursed’, was bought by the Hampshire-born writer greater than a decade in the past.

His resolution to make the 11,000-mile journey from Auckland to Skye, by way of Los Angeles and London, has been closely criticised by Scots who’ve dubbed the writer ‘egocentric’ for reportedly flouting ‘important journey’ guidelines.

‘Neil, we’re in a lockdown in Scotland,’ one Twitter person wrote. ‘Maybe do not encourage people to journey to a second dwelling – particularly in small island communities.

‘I’m sorry to your troubles and sympathise together with your state of affairs however we’re doing our greatest to save lives proper now and meaning each keep put.’

Another added: ‘Whilst I admire you are going by means of relationship drama I’d have hoped that your frequent sense would not have eluded you.

‘Scotland is in lockdown, no pointless journey. Your selfishness is staggering.’

Gaiman responded that he merely ‘went dwelling,’ writing: ‘I’m at the moment a UK tax payer, and on the Scottish voting rolls. I went dwelling.’

His resolution to make the 11,000-mile journey from Auckland to Skye, by way of Los Angeles and London, has been closely criticised by Scots who’ve dubbed the writer ‘egocentric’ for reportedly flouting ‘important journey’ guidelines

‘What is it about folks, after they know we’re in the midst of the lockdown, that they suppose they’ll come right here from the opposite aspect of the planet, in flip endangering native folks from publicity to this an infection that they might have picked up at any step of the best way?’ native MP Ian Blackford added, in accordance to the Sunday Times.

‘To descend on this island right now, when we now have a critical outbreak, which has resulted in such tragic circumstances — it pays scant respect to the households of the bereaved and the individuals who dwell right here.’

Scotland’s tourism secretary Fergus Ewing urged vacationers to cease travelling to the Highlands and Islands in a bid to gradual the unfold of Covid-19 on the very begin of the outbreak in March.

In a press release launched on March 21, he mentioned: ‘I’m livid on the reckless and irresponsible behaviour of some folks travelling to the Highland and Islands.

‘This has to cease now. Let me be crystal clear, folks shouldn’t be travelling to rural and island communities full cease. They are endangering lives. Do not journey.’

Dresden Dolls singer Palmer, 44, revealed earlier this month Gaiman had left New Zealand whereas she and their son Anthony – often known as Ash – remained

Gaiman’s resolution to relocate to Skye got here shortly earlier than an outbreak of the lethal virus on the Home Farm Care Home in Portree. Here, 59 residents and workers have been contaminated with coronavirus, with 10 fatalities reported.

The outbreak was first detected the care dwelling in April, and the sufferers have been the primary confirmed instances of Covid-19 on the island.

Scotland has confirmed 14,447 instances of coronavirus, with 2,094 deaths reported throughout the realm.

Dresden Dolls singer Palmer, 44, revealed Gaiman had left New Zealand whereas she and their son Anthony – often known as Ash – remained in lockdown in a separate weblog submit on May 4.

She wrote: ‘Since individuals are getting confused and asking and my cellphone and inbox is blowing up with “where’s Neil?” a number of instances a minute …

‘I can solely collect that he is lastly instructed the web that he is left New Zealand, and I assumed I’d come right here with a brief notice.

‘I’m nonetheless in lockdown right here in New Zealand with four-year-old Ash for the foreseeable future. ‬

‘All i can say is that i am heartbroken, I actually am profoundly struggling and I want to name my group to me like by no means earlier than.‬ I want you.’

Gaiman added on Twitter that the pair have been ‘going by means of rocky instances,’ earlier than detailing his journey in one other weblog posted on Thursday.

‘I used to be in New Zealand with them till two weeks in the past, when New Zealand went from the Level Four lockdown it had been on for the earlier 5 weeks down to Level 3,’ he wrote. ‘I flew, masked and gloved, from empty Auckland airport to LAX, an empty worldwide terminal with just one test in counter open – the one for the BA flight from LAX to London.

‘Both flights have been surreal, particularly the flight to London. Empty airports, principally empty planes. It jogged my memory of flying every week after 9/11: every thing’s modified.

‘I landed in London about ten within the morning, received a masked automobile service to a good friend’s home. He had a spare automobile (purchased a few years in the past as a birthday current for his daughter, however she had by no means discovered to drive), with some groceries for me in a field within the again, ready within the drive, with the important thing within the lock.

‘I drove north, on empty motorways after which on empty roads, and received in about midnight, and I’ve been right here ever since.’

In a letter signed by each Gaiman and Palmer shared beneath the weblog, the pair insisted they’re ‘not getting divorced,’ however will ‘type out our marriage in personal.’

‘We love one another very deeply. As typically occurs through the course of an extended marriage, we now have harm one another,’ the letter mentioned. ‘We have lived our lives individually, after which as a pair, very publicly (and proper now, too publicly).

‘We have been making an attempt to determine how greatest to love one another for twelve years. It is truthful to say that this relationship has been the toughest, but in addition essentially the most rewarding, collaboration of our lives.

‘Living in lockdown is tough. Working on a wedding, as everybody married is aware of, can be exhausting. And we’re very conscious there are 1000’s, most likely thousands and thousands of people that have been coping with their very own variations of issues like ours over the previous couple of months – and plenty of face conditions which might be far worse.

‘We will type out our marriage in personal, which is the place issues like this are greatest sorted.’

A spokesperson for Gaiman has been contacted for remark.