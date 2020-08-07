Neil Cox: Scunthorpe appoint Notts County assistant as new manager | Football News





Neil Cox (right) leaves his function as Neal Ardley’s (left) assistant at Notts County

Scunthorpe have actually selected Neil Cox as their manager, 30 years after he started his playing profession at the club.

Cox, 48, changes Russ Wilcox, who goes back to his previous function of under-23 s manager.

Scunthorpe- born Cox leaves his task as Neal Ardley’s assistant at Notts County and will be entrusted with installing a promo difficulty in Sky Bet League Two.

“It’s the easiest decision I’ve ever made,” he informed the club’s main site. “When I left this club 29 years ago it was the hardest one I’d ever made.

Cox started his playing profession with Scunthorpe

” I didn’t actually wish to leave however I had no choice. When I.