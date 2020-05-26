Neighbours perform hilarious lockdown dance routine to Tina Turner hit

A bunch of neighbours carried out a socially-distanced, choreographed dance with their wheelie bins throughout lockdown.

Aberdeen’s Norfolk highway residents danced to Tina Turner’s Proud Mary with a few of them dressed up because the star herself.

The footage begins by displaying a home-made signal that reads: ‘Mary is feeling proud tonight’ earlier than zooming out to present the residents clicking in time to the music.

Each performer stands subsequent to their black plastic wheelie bins in a line parallel to one other line of extra dancers on the opposite facet of the highway.

Other residents on the road watch the dance and movie it whereas the dancers placed on a formidable show.

During the dance the digicam zooms in on one other home-made signal telling individuals to donate to Aberdeen foodbank with the phrases: ‘Aberdeen Foodbank. Please donate at www.cfine.org’.

The routine comes to a theatrical finish when the dancers dramatically knock over their bins and bow to the applause of everybody else on the road.

