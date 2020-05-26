Neighbors say teen hit by car in Orange Beach was on her way to get milk for her baby brother | News

ORANGE BEACH,Ala (WALA)– Neighbors say a 14- year-old that was struck by a car on CanalRd in Orange Beach late Saturday evening, was on her way to buy milk for her baby brother.

Allison Stallings claims the woman babysits her kid and also had actually simply left her home not long prior to she was hit.

Stallings claims the teen was attempting to make it to the parking area of a financial institution nearby to prevent having to trip along the active roadway when she was struck while standing in the transforming lane with her bike.

Witnesses say the motorist did not understand they had hit the woman and also maintained going.

“Finally after she was gone they came back and realized what had happened,” claimed Stallings.”

The 14- year-old was airlifted to Sacred Heart medical facility in Pensacola.

The woman’s mom claims her shoulder was disjointed and also her head was fractured from the influence.

Police say she was not using a safety helmet.

“They have neurosurgery on standby. She is in pediatric ICU right now as well.”

Stallings claims her household is comprehending regarding the reality it was a mishap and also give thanks to Orange Beach authorities for reacting so promptly.

This crash comes simply weeks after a 26-year-old man was hurt while riding his skateboard on his way to function a number of miles from below.

His household thinks it was a hit and also run.

Both crashes have actually come as a shock to the tight-knit community as both online right nearby from each various other.