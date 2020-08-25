Neighbors frustrated with bar after constant violence in area | News

An impromptu party and the fatal shooting that followed has neighbors in one Mid-Michigan community demanding action towards what they consider a reoccurring pattern of violence.

Police were called to Rube’s Bar and Grill in Flint after a large crowd gathering and gunshots rang out.

“Nothing but multiple gunshots and a lot of screaming,” said Angela Starling, Flint resident.

Starling lives behind Rube’s Bar and Grill and Saturday morning she heard the gunshots.

There was a popup party just outside of the bar that night.

Police said the party led to a double shooting that claimed the life of a man.

“It’s horrible. It’s nowhere to live. You can’t even sleep at night because of all the violence that’s going on,” Starling said.

Starling said she’s used to the weekend shootings. She said that the parking lot outside of the bar is filled with people almost every weekend.

“How do you protect your children when you’re right next to all this violence because of the club,” Starling said.

TV5 reached out to the owner of Rube’s Bar and Grill. The owner said they are trying to curb some of the violence and deter popup parties. The owner said the bar will…