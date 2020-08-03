Neighborhood shaken after shooting leads to crash into home | News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)– A Kansas City neighborhood near 89 th and Wornall is shaken up after a shooting happened and led to a car driving into the side of a home.

The occurrence took place prior to 7 p.m.

The law enforcement officer and the authorities tape are now gone, however what still stays is a hole in the side of the home.

Speaking with the property owners, they stated it was by the grace of God they weren’t there.

Usually, Danella Stucky and her household would all be home on Saturday.

“I have seen miracles, probably not on this scale,” she stated.

“This week, for no known reason I was scheduled to work six days in a row, and I came home and this had already happened,” she described.

Police stated a female chauffeur was shot while taking a trip on E. 89 th Street in Kansas City and wound up taking a trip into the side of Stucky’s home.

Neighbor Richard Stiver states he was home when whatever took place.

“It was, holy crap,” he began. “I was playing a video game and I heard some tires screeching and next thing you know, I hear this loud crash, boom, and maybe some gunshots before that. It was just happening so fast.”

Police stated the female chauffeur is being dealt with for …