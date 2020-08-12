Neighbor recalls finding missing 3-year-old Winter girl

WINTER, WI– Winter, Wisconsin authorities are calling what took place on Old Highway 70 Monday night a wonder.

That’s where three-year-old Abby Ladwig, missing for 24 hours in the woods, later on appeared unhurt throughout the street from where she was last seen.

Abby was initially reported missing Sunday night.

Authorities stated she had actually ignored her front backyard when her daddy went inside for a couple of minutes.

Hundreds of volunteers, police, helicopters, and dogs invested Sunday night and Monday looking for her.

Abby’s auntie stated Tuesday the household is extremely grateful for a delighted ending.

“She’s happy, she’s very tired, very sore. She said she followed the dog, she was in the woods and slept in the woods,” stated Abby’s auntie Johnna Ludack.

Meanwhile, Jerome Frederick had a front-row seat to the hundreds who appeared to look for Abby and her canine, peanut.

“Sunday night was chaos,” stated Frederick.

Frederick lives best throughout the street from Abby’s household.

Frederick, not having the ability to look for the missing three-year-old since of a bad knee, was unwinding on his front deck

“I was sitting here reading a book and watching the traffic and that little dog had come running out,” Frederick stated.

Frederick stated he believed the canine was part …