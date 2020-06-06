“It brought me to tears,” Sims told Fox News. “As I am a neighbor in Minneapolis just two and a half miles down the road, I replied asking if there was an easy method we could help residents in need of assistance.

“After that tweet, I received a lot of replies and DM’s from folks across the country wanting to support Stephanie. Patience has never been my strong suit. So, after a few hours, I decided to reach out to Stephanie directly to get permission to start a GoFundMe.”

Wilford’s interview made headlines last week when she tearfully chastised looters, rioters and agitators, claiming that her livelihood have been destroyed for nothing.

“I have nowhere to go now. I have no way to get there because the buses aren’t running. People did this for no reason,” she said. “It’s not going to bring George back here. George is in a better place than we are.”

Wilford continued, “Last night, I’m going to be honest, I wish I was where George was — because this is ridiculous. These people are tearing up my livelihood.”

Sims said she expected the fundraising effort to net a few hundred dollars, but by Saturday afternoon, it had raised over $30,300 — significantly more than triple the initial goal.

“I thought we’d raise a few hundred dollars to get some essentials and set her up on perhaps a Shipt account — but it’s turned into so much more than that,” Sims explained. “I’ve been working with still another neighbor, Ann, to coordinate the GoFundMe effort also to work with Stephanie directly.

“Additionally – I’ve been collecting a list of Minneapolis neighbors interested in helping Wilford and her neighbors,” she continued. “The generosity of so many neighbors — near and far — has been incredible.”