Neeses man accused of shooting cousin in foot | Crime & Courts

A Neeses man is accused of shooting his cousin in her left foot on Wednesday early morning.

Jerome Rayshawn Crosby Jr, 22, of 2475 Ninety Six Road, has actually been charged with tried murder and ownership of a weapon throughout the commission of a violent crime.

The female declared that she offered Crosby her Social Security number for a deal, an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office occurrence report states.

Worried that he was attempting to fraud her, the cousin called Crosby and they started to argue, the report stated.

Crosby presumably drove to his cousin’s house in Livingston, left the car and shot her in the foot.

He then left the scene, witnesses stated.

Crosby’s warrant declares that he stated he recovered his gun when he saw his cousin had a stun weapon.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Robert Lake set Crosby’s bond at $90,000 money or surety. Crosby utilized a bondsman and published bail.

If founded guilty of tried murder, Crosby confronts thirty years in jail.

