Need for Speed Heat will be EA’s first game with PC, PS4, and Xbox One crossplay

Need for Speed Heat will become EA’s first title with cross-platform multiplayer, as a result of an update that will be available tomorrow, EA announced in a blog today. The new crossplay feature will let you play with friends on PC via Origin and Steam, PS4, and Xbox One.

After you’ve installed the update, you’ll be prompted with the option to show on crossplay, according to patch notes for the update. If you decide on not to opt in, you can certainly do so at another time in the game’s privacy settings.

Need for Speed Heat is visiting EA Access and Origin Access

Need for Speed Heat is coming to EA Access and Origin Access game subscription services on June 16th, EA also announced today, and the studio teased more “Need for Speed and Steam announcements” during the upcoming EA Play Live event on June 18th. EA brought Need for Speed Heat and many other games to Steam just last week, meaning you no longer must use the company’s Origin launcher if you want to play those games on PC.

EA hasn’t shared much about future Need for Speed games, but we do know for sure they’ll be developed by Burnout creator Criterion Games.