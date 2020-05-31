Necco Wafers make their triumphant return 2 years after the factory that made them closed its doors

Originally created in 1847, the sweet’s identify is an acronym for the New England Confectionery Company, the firm that created it. The disk-shaped candies wrapped in wax paper are immediately recognizable to sweet aficionados.

“Just when comfort food is experiencing a resurgence, Necco Wafers is back with that very kind of familiar, comfortable feeling we all seem to be craving,” mentioned Spangler Candy Company CEO Kirk Vashaw. “We are delighted to bring Necco Wafers back into production and to share in their sweet return with fans old and new.”

The authentic components stays unchanged for seven of the eight authentic flavors. Lemon (yellow), lime (inexperienced), orange (orange), clove (mild purple), cinnamon (white), wintergreen (pink) and licorice (darkish gray) will style the similar, however there have been minor enhancements made to chocolate (brown) so as to add a richer cocoa taste.