Nebraska Gov. Ricketts: State economy has been least impacted from coronavirus

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR THREATENS TO WITHHOLD FEDERAL CORONAVIRUS AID TO COUNTIES THAT REQUIRE FACE MASKS

“The thing we’ve really been focused on is hospitalizations, and our hospitalizations are as low as they’ve been since we’ve been able to get good data. So, it’s probably going back to as low as we’ve had since the middle of April,” he said.

“We’ve got about 100 people in the hospital right now who have coronavirus and that’s out of 4,000 hospital beds. We’ve got — over 40 percent of our hospital beds are available. Over 40 percent of our ICU beds are available and about 80 percent of our ventilators,” Ricketts continued. “So, we’re in very good shape.”

According to data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), hawaii has confirmed a total quantity of 20,777 positive cases.

On Friday, health officials reported 154 new cases and two new virus-related deaths, bringing Nebraska’s death toll around 286 people.

“Cases have remained reasonably steady. We had a little bit of [an] increase last week, but…the average of the last seven days [was about] 160 cases,” said Ricketts. “So, you can see it really wasn’t that much. You know, we’re going to continue to monitor it and continue to make sure that if anybody is infected we get them isolated.”

“But, you realize, we’ve struck that balance here so that we’ve had, you know, been able to manage the hospital systems [and] cases being steady. And, we’ve got the lowest unemployment rate in the country,” that he added. “Last week, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) said our state economy has been the least impacted of all 50 states.”

In its first estimate for the U.S. economy’s second-quarter growth rate, the BEA reported that national GDP is down about five percent.

New York and Nevada saw the largest GDP decline among states at 8.2 % and Nebraska saw the tiniest decline of just one.3 %.

“Well, I think all governors are going to be judged with regard to how they handle the virus,” Ricketts said.

“Here in the United States, we’re decentralized. We do rely on our states to be able to take this. And I’m a state’s rights guy so I think that’s exactly the right place it should be,” he noted. ” And, you know, as governors we know our states better than anybody else. So, it should be left to us to manage this.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“I do think you’re going to see 50 different responses in different ways and each governor will have to answer to their voters, you know, with regard to, you know, ‘how did you handle it?'” Ricketts concluded.