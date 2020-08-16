Nebbi Central demand apology from Onduparaka for alleged Jakisa signing

The Caterpillars specified on Sunday they got the full-back on a two-year offer however the relocation has actually been questioned

Regional league side Nebbi Central has actually preserved they have actually not offered protector Jerry Jakisa to Premier League side Onduparaka FC.

The Caterpillars revealed they have actually gotten the services of Jakisa in an offer that will see him stay at the club till 2022, however Nebbi Central have actually now opposed that statement.

“Following Onduparaka’s confirmation of Jerry’s [Jakisa] alleged signing on their official social media platforms, we would like to clarify as follow,” Nebbi Central is priced estimate as stating by Sports Nation.

“As the gamer’s existing club, we do not understand of any such offer and we have actually just pertained to discover it on social networks.

“We urge Onduparaka to act in a way that reflects their status as a professional entity.”

Nebbi Central have actually now required an apology from the Arua club prior to they participate in any talks worrying the future of Jakisa.

“We, therefore, demand an apology from Onduparaka for damaging our name before any round table discussion can be held,” the club’s declaration included.

“The player in question will also be subjected to our internal disciplinary processes.”

According to Onduparaka, Jakisa signed a two-year offer and as a result ended up being the …