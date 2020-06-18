An outbreak of African swine fever in Nigeria is reportedly “decimating” livestocks as farmers cull hundreds of thousands of pigs in efforts to prevent the disease.

The outbreak began early in the day this year in the state of Lagos – the region across the country’s most populous city of exactly the same name – and has now spread to a lot of other parts of the country.

The viral disease doesn’t affect humans, but has around a 100 % fatality rate for pigs.

An outbreak of the condition in Asian countries a year ago saw around 6 million animals culled.

The current outbreak has hit Nigeria’s largest pig co-operative, Oke Aro Farm, where over 300,000 pigs have been killed according to a member of staff who spoke to the BBC, while yet another worker at the same co-operative later told The Guardian more than 500,000 pigs had now been culled.





But a wider not enough official record keeping means both over all numbers and the spread of the condition are difficult to measure. African swine fever is known to have spread to at least 25 % of Nigeria’s 36 states.

One farmer told The Guardian as many as a million pigs could curently have been killed.

African swine fever has become increasingly common in recent years, with an increase of than 60 outbreaks across Africa between 2016 and 2019. But the current outbreak is the worst yet.

“We have never experienced anything of this scale in the past. This is the worst and largest outbreak ever,” Ayo Omirin, a farmer for Oke Aro, who lost more than 600 of his 800 pigs, told The Guardian.

Speaking to the BBC, the same farmer, Mr Omirin said: “We have lost four farmers as a result of shock, two of them slumped and died on the farm.”

The last time African swine fever hit Oke Aro farm was 12 years ago, its president Adewale Oluwalana said.

Pig rearing in Nigeria has soared in recent decades as sought after has resulted in better incomes for farmers.

According to Nigeria’s National Veterinary Research Institute the country’s estimated pig citizenry grew from 2 million in 1984 to about 7 million by 2009, and it is considered to have reached around 14 million animals today.

Last month, British magazine Farmers Weekly reported a new vaccine trial had resulted in 100 % of pigs surviving disease with the herpes virus.

UK chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss said: “This is a very encouraging breakthrough and it means we are one step nearer to safeguarding the healthiness of our pigs and the wider industry’s role in global food supply from African swine fever.

“While there has never been an outbreak of African swine fever in the UK, we are not complacent and already have robust measures in place to protect against animal disease outbreaks.”

But the vaccine is not yet available and the successful trial will soon be little comfort to Nigerian farmers already facing ruin.

The Nigerian government has reportedly distributed bags of seed and has been working to fumigate pig pens known to be infected.