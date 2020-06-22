Nearly half of US reports uptick in new coronavirus cases – Panorama

Nearly half of the United States is reporting a rise in the number of new coronavirus cases, though some states are breaking records for daily reported cases, CNN reports. While some say the rise in cases is a result of more testing, health officials say that’s maybe not the whole case.

Due to the rise in cases, health officials continue steadily to warn Americans to maintain proper hand hygiene, wear face masks when out in public, and continue to practice social distancing.

In California, the number of people hospitalized with coronavirus is the highest it’s been since the beginning of the pandemic, in accordance with CNN.

Statewide, 3,574 people were hospitalized Saturday. The Golden State also reported the most new cases in a single day — 4,515 — since the pandemic’s start, in accordance with data from California’s Public Health Department.