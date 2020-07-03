Nearly half of coronavirus cases in California prisons are in San Quentin

Last week, Stitely, 71, was found dead in his cell, marking the initial known death linked to coronavirus inside the California prison with the largest outbreak of Covid-19 in hawaii.
Authorities are still attempting to determine the reason and manner of Stitely’s death, along with another death row inmate who died on Wednesday. Joseph Safarino Cordova, 75, was found unresponsive in his cell and he’d no signs of traumatization, according to the CDCR. It’s still unclear whether Cordova had tested positive for the herpes virus.
“The process of transferring incarcerated people from Chino, which had one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates, to San Quentin, which had no known cases, raises serious questions about CDCR’s management of the pandemic,” Skinner said in a statement.
“While state government overall has done a good job managing the coronavirus crisis, the same care and attention has not been applied to California’s largest congregate settings: state prisons. We can and must do better.”
Earlier this week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the reason of the outbreak has been investigated, but that it seems the inmate transfer was a factor.
He spent four years in San Quentin housed in North Block, where 800 people share 12 collect call phones and 20 shower heads in the communal bathroom.
“The shower heads are about a foot apart from each other, people get splashed, people cough and spit. It’s unavoidable,” Khan told CNN.
“There isn’t anything they can do,” he added. “You can wash your hands, you could put on a mask but you’re in a closed space.”
Dana Simas, a CDCR spokeswoman, said corrections officials have implemented multiple strategies to get a handle on the spread of the herpes virus in including, suspending intakes from jails, increasing testing and mandating all inmates and staff to wear masks.
In San Quentin, Simas said, more efforts are underway and officials have created a “unified command center” of medical custody, emergency management and infectious disease experts from multiple agencies to coordinate the response to coronavirus in the facility.
As the outbreak continues at San Quentin, Khan said he’s spoken with many detainees who are terrified about the impacts of the herpes virus and in need of help.
“People who are incarcerated have been stigmatized that they are less than human. And therefore they’re, they don’t matter,” Khan said. “The truth is, there are grandparents in prison, there are grandchildren in prison.”
