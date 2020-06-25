Nearly half a million people flocked to Obamacare after losing coverage this year

Sign-ups spiked in April to a lot more than double the amount in prior Aprils, as millions of workers lost their jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic. More people also enrolled in May than in prior years.

Overall, enrollment jumped 46% in the first five months of 2020 compared to the exact same period the year before.

While open enrollment for 2020 plans ended in mid-December, those who lose coverage can sign up for Obamacare policies within 60 days at any point in the year.

At least some workers who were furloughed or temporarily laid off, however, were able to maintain their job-based health coverage. And others are actually returning to work. But still the others are learning their layoffs are permanent or are losing their positions in new waves of downsizings.