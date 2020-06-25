Nearly half a million people flocked to Obamacare after losing coverage this year

Sign-ups spiked in April to a lot more than double the amount in prior Aprils, as millions of workers lost their jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic. More people also enrolled in May than in prior years.
Overall, enrollment jumped 46% in the first five months of 2020 compared to the exact same period the year before.
At least some workers who were furloughed or temporarily laid off, however, were able to maintain their job-based health coverage. And others are actually returning to work. But still the others are learning their layoffs are permanent or are losing their positions in new waves of downsizings.
Eleven states that run their own exchanges launched special enrollment periods to allow anyone to sign up for policies once the pandemic hit.
For instance, more than 175,000 Californians signed up for healthcare coverage between March 20 and June 20, a lot more than double the amount who did over the same time the year before, according to Covered California, the state exchange. Residents have until the end of July to subscribe.