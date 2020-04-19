Nearly Every National Women’s Group That Condemned Kavanaugh Remains Silent on Biden Allegation

In today’s world, everyone seems to be pushing their own agenda. Back when Brett Kavanaugh was accused of sexual harassment at the onset of his Supreme Court seat, women movements from all over the country were vouching for his expulsion from the position. Now when Joe Biden has been accused of the same, the same movements have been unnervingly quiet. Why? Maybe because a Democrat President suits their purpose.

Ironically, there is more evidence in Biden’s case than was there in Kavanaugh’s. In Kavanaugh’s, the women accused mostly had a ‘he said, she said’ narrative- which might look empowering on social media trials but doesn’t really hold much in the court of law. Especially in the Kavanaugh vs Ford case, where even that narrative failed as witnesses refused to corroborate with the evidence.

In a memo sent to all Republican senators, Rachel Mitchell, the senator approved of looking into the matter, voiced this very opinion.

“A ‘he said, she said’ case is incredibly difficult to prove. But this case is even weaker than that,” she wrote. Dr. Ford identified other witnesses to the event, and those witnesses either refuted her allegations or failed to corroborate them.”

Despite this report from an unbiased investigator, most associations throughout the country wanted to tear up Kavanaugh’s enlistment to the Supreme Court. It is ironic that when Reade complained about Biden touching her inappropriately several times over the course of quite a few years, no action has been taken.

Not to say that Biden is guilty, why Kavanaugh is a saint. But simply to put both parties on an equal footing, before an equal upholder of the law.

