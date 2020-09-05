Nearly all Black Lives Matter protests are peaceful despite Trump narrative, report finds | Black Lives Matter movement

The huge bulk of the countless Black Lives Matter protests this summer season have actually been peaceful, with more than 93% including no major damage to individuals or damage to residential or commercial property, according to a brand-new report tracking political violence in the United States.

But the United States federal government has actually taken a “heavy-handed approach” to the presentations, with authorities utilizing force “more often than not” when they are present, the report discovered.

And there has actually been an unpleasant pattern of violence and armed intimidation by private stars, consisting of lots of car-ramming attacks targeting demonstrators throughout the nation.

The new data on protests and the United States federal government’s reaction originates from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data job (Acled), a company that has actually long tracked political violence and discontent in areas all over the world, together with Princeton University’s Bridging Divides Initiative.

Data put together by Acled has actually been considered as a trusted source of details on the death toll in Yemen, civilians killed by governments in Africa and political violence against women, to name a few disputes. The company released a brand-new “US crisis monitor” job this year, worried that the United States is “at heightened risk of political violence and instability going into the 2020 general election”.

The outcomes of the research study provide a plain contrast to claims made by the Trump administration, and commonly distributed by Fox News and other rightwing media outlets, that the United States is …