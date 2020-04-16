Nearly 85,000 families to receive support as part of 13th coronavirus relief measure in Armenia – Panorama

At a authorities assembly on Thursday, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan introduced the 13th relief measure to support the socially weak families dealing with social issues due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“As of April, the beneficiaries of the measure are the families entitled to household and social advantages. It covers practically 85,000 families,” the minister mentioned, including that the families will get one-time help at a charge of 50% of their advantages.

70% of the support is supplied to the household in money, along with the fee of April advantages, whereas 30% is transferred as a fee for the electrical energy consumed by the subscriber. In case the beneficiary is just not a subscriber, the quantity is supplied in money. If the beneficiary has a debt, the quantity is directed to its compensation, in any other case it’s registered as a prepayment for electrical energy consumption.

A complete of 1.2 billion drams have been allotted for the implementation of this system.