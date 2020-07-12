Nearly 600,000 Vote in Opposition Primaries in Hong Kong

More than fifty per cent of a million people turned out in Hong Kong over the weekend to vote in primary elections to pick pro-democracy candidates for September’s general election.

Around 580,000 people had cast mostly electronic votes by the end of polling on 9.00 p.m. local time on despite warning notes struck by officials, a raid targeting the poll organizer’s office, and a new spike in coronavirus cases.

People lined up between socially distanced markers over both days at 250 polling stations in diverse locations over the city to cast their votes, which will surely help pro-democracy parties coordinate their election strategy in a bid to win many in the city’s Legislative Council (LegCo).

“Even though there’s the threat of the national security law, there are still nearly 600,000 people coming out to vote. This shows how brave Hongkongers are,” Au Nok-hin, one of the organizers, told government broadcaster RTHK.

Voters — all of whom wore face-masks amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases in recent days, voted on their mobile phones after their identities were verified by volunteers.

“When #China attempts to crush dissents with fear and force, not quite 600,000 #Hkers purchased our actions to ward off fear, cast ballots in this first and possibly last #hkprimaries and proved to the world that – Our spirit of resistance won’t be killed,” former 2014 pro-democracy movement leader Joshua Wong said via Twitter.

“With our unbeatable determination for liberty, the draconian law marks the beginning of #HKers’ real struggle for freedoms without fear,” wrote Wong, who’s barred from leaving Hong Kong pending trial on public order charges associated with protests a year ago.

The high turnout came despite warnings from government officials that the primaries could be in breach of a draconian security law imposed by the ruling Chinese Communist Party on Hong Kong on , bypassing LegCo and undermining the city’s promised freedoms of speech and association.

Several reports were received by police of men and women ‘breaking the law’ by taking part in the primaries.

A police raid on the offices of a polling organization tasked with running the election seemed to have done little to frighten people off.

Voters line up to vote in primary elections as Hong Kong’s pro-democracy parties held weekend primary polls to decide on candidates for upcoming legislative elections, July 12, 2020.

Credit: AFP

Goal of 35 Legco seats

Officers at the scene of ‘s raid on Hong Kong’s Public Opinion Research Institute (PORI) office said they certainly were investigating allegations of “dishonest use of a personal computer,” and confiscated computers at the scene with a warrant, local media reported.

The 2020 Hong Kong pro-democracy primaries will select candidates from several pro-democracy groups and parties in the hope of winning at least 35 LegCo seats, the minimum number needed to vote down government legislation such as the city’s annual budget.

The primaries were set up in an effort to maximize the probability of a majority for pro-democracy candidates, who swept the board in District Council elections in , in a ringing public endorsement for the city’s months-long pro-democracy movement.

The election, organized by Au along with legal scholar and Occupy Central founder Benny Tai, and coordinated by Power for Democracy, used a voting system created by PORI.

Tai hailed the turnout figure as “above and beyond the organizers’ target” in a social media marketing post on .

Pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who is also awaiting trial on public order charges in experience of an “illegal” demonstration during last year’s protest movement, said via his Twitter account: “We #HKers are determined to win 35+ in September Legco election. We will take right back the get a grip on of our lives.”

Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang warned that the election may violate the security law, because it was set up with the objective of blocking the passage of government legislation in LegCo.

Tsang said the elections could therefore be viewed to breach provisions of the National Security Law for Hong Kong, which bans secession, subversion, and collusion with overseas powers.

But Tai said a pro-democracy victory wouldn’t be “seriously interfering in, disrupting, or undermining the performance of duties and functions” of the us government, as proscribed by what the law states, because chief executive Carrie Lam gets the power to dissolve LegCo and call a by-election.

Reported by RFA’s Cantonese Service. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.