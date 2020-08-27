Nearly 285,000 customers are without power across Louisiana and Texas

Hurricane Laura made landfall about an hour earlier near Cameron, Louisiana.

The town is reasonably low-lying, with just about 5 or 10 feet of elevation. "It's mostly completely underwater," stated CNN meteorologist Tom Sater.

“There will not be a chance to get to that area until late in the morning,” he included.

The eye of the storm is now moving over Lake Charles, lying additional north. Already, the conditions have actually weakened seriously; winds are wailing, and storm chasers have actually reported glass being blown all over, and ears harming from the low atmospheric pressure.

“Right now you can still hear the wind. It’s screaming through the cracks and crevasses of the building,” stated CNN reporter Martin Savidge from Lake Charles, where the CNN team is taking haven inside your home.

“When you were outside, you literally felt the entire building as it was shuddering under the wind blow. So it’s taking a beating. And this is one of the strongest buildings in the area., it’s why we chose it.”

“All you hear is the roaring sound of a jet engine, and literally a world that is coming apart outside your windows,” he included.

The storm rise, heavy rains and effective winds indicate it’ll be near difficult to evaluate the damage up until the early morning– very first responders will not have the ability to take a trip in those conditions, and drones or airplane will not have the ability to get any aerial photos. Roads will be immersed and power lines will have fallen, making transportation or rescue efforts even harder.

