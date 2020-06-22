Neal Maupay: Brighton boss Graham Potter defends ‘fighter’ over Bernd Leno injury | Football News

Watch Leicester vs Brighton reside on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5.30pm on Tuesday; kick-off 6pm
Brighton supervisor Graham Potter has defended Neal Maupay over his function in Bernd Leno’s injury and backed the striker to enhance following his match-winning purpose towards Arsenal on Saturday.
The Frenchman pounced within the fifth minute of stoppage-time on the Amex Stadium to assist the Seagulls transfer 5 factors away from the relegation zone after they got here from behind to win 2-1.
Maupay apologised after Arsenal goalkeeper Leno needed to be carried off on a stretcher 5 minutes earlier than half-time with a serious-looking knee drawback and reacted angrily in direction of the Brighton striker.
Tempers flared once more at full-time, with Arsenal’s Matteo Guendouzi showing to place his hand on Maupay, though the midfielder has subsequently escaped an FA cost.
Maupay said after the match that “Arsenal players need to learn humility”, however talking forward of Brighton’s sport with Leicester on Tuesday – reside on Sky Sports – Potter defended the participant who joined from Brentford for £20m final summer season.
Potter mentioned: “He is that kind of character, he’s not shy to say what he thinks, he’s a fighter and fights for the workforce and fights for the membership.
“He needs to do effectively for himself and for us and his team-mates, you possibly can see that in how he performs the sport.
“He sacrifices himself a lot, runs for the team a lot, and still tries to score in the Premier League – it’s not easy, especially in your first season.
“He’s adapted really well and we are happy with him and I think he will get better and better.”
As for the injury to Leno, which noticed Maupay nudge the goalkeeper, who then landed awkwardly, Potter added: “It is an incident that’s unlucky, can occur on a soccer pitch – an innocuous coming collectively.
“As much as Neal is a competitor, he doesn’t want to go out there and injure people on purpose. We wish the player a speedy recovery but unfortunately these things happen on the football pitch.”