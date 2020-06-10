Ne-Yo sings at George Floyd’s funeral as he thanks him for ‘changing the world’

Ne-Yo delivered a tearful efficiency at George Floyd’s funeral, which has taken place at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston Texas.

Floyd died on 25 May after a white policeman knelt on his neck for 9 minutes regardless of pleas that he couldn’t breathe.

In response to his passing, Black Lives Matter protests towards police brutality and systemic racism have erupted throughout all 50 states and internationally.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not simply the headlines

Ne-Yo started his efficiency with an emotional speech wherein he thanked Floyd for the “sacrifice” he made.

The “Miss Independent” singer started: “Fifty states are protesting at the similar time, this man modified the world. He modified the world for the higher.

Read extra

“I just want to personally thank George Floyd for the sacrifice so that my kids can be alright later on. I appreciate the sacrifice, my brother, I genuinely do.”

He added: “Much love and strength to the family of George Floyd. Much love and strength to the families here of anybody that’s been lost.”

The 40-year-old went on to sing an acapella efficiency of Boyz II Men’s “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday”.

Viewers tweeted their reward for the musician’s efficiency.

One wrote: “If Ne-Yo did not bring tears 2 your eyes u have an icebox where ur heart should be..”

Another consumer stated: “Simply beautiful..brought me to tears”.

“Ne-Yo busting out in acapella for 4 minutes is everything,” a 3rd stated.

Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum have been amongst the celebrities in attendance at the funeral.