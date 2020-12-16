Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) recently received a boost in their price target Wells Fargo & Company analysts in a report issued by the firm this Tuesday, December 15th. They increased the price target from an earlier $150.00 to $155.00. This boost also hints towards another potential boost for Nasdaq. The company is likely to have a 21.18% upside since its last close.

NDAQ stocks traded at $3.87 this Tuesday. The company’ current market capitalization stands at $20.98 billion. It has a PE ratio of 23.38, along with a beta value of 0.77 at the moment. The 12-monthly high to low ranges from $139.50 to $71.66. The 50SMA (Simple Moving Average) stands at $126.57 and its 200SMA stands at $125.71. The company’s current ratio stands at 1.16, quick ratio at 1.16 and the debt-to-equity ratio at 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) Stock Analysis

The quarterly earnings report for the previous quarter was released on the 21st of October. The earnings stood at $1.53 EPS as opposed to the general consensus of $1.45. The company’s return on equity stood at 17.15% along with the net margin of 17.41%. The estimated income for the firm was marked at $691.07 million but it made $715.00 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ: NDAQ has recently been the subject of a lot of reports by research analysts. Some such as Loop Capital, BidAskClub, Deutsche Bank, Zacks Investment Research, ValuEngine and so on among other equities posted reports on this firm over the last few months.

Loop Capital increased its rating from “market perform” to “outperform”. Zacks analysts, on the other hand, decreased the rating from “buy” to “hold”. BidAskClub upped the rating to “hold” and ValuEngine lowered it to “sell” recently.

The average consensus rating of Nasdaq currently stands at “Hold” and the consensus on the target price is $133.04. Several hedge funds have also been involved in buying and selling of NDAQ stocks recently.